Highway 99 bridge over Minnesota River re-opens

The Minnesota river bridge crossing at highway 99 is re-opening.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has re-opened the Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge at St. Peter as of 9:00 a.m. May 19. The bridge had been closed since May 17 due to flooding on the Minnesota River.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so. Highways and bridges impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.

Highways closed:

  • Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur (closed May 16)
  • Highway 19 east of Henderson (closed May 14)
  • Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed May 14)

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

