KEYC, KMNF to debut new, expanded over-the-air channel line-up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting June 1, 2023, KEYC-TV and KMNF-LD will have a new and expanded over-the-air channel line-up.

In addition to our existing offerings of CBS, FOX and NBC, we’re excited to be able to offer a 24/7 local weather channel, the Ion network and Oxygen.

Starting June 1, our new channel line-up will be as follows. Some viewers may need to re-scan their tv’s with an over-the-air antenna.

KEYC-TV Channel 12 KMNF-LD Channel 7/K33MW-D Channel 33 12-1 CBS (1080i) 7-1 NBC (1080i) 12-2 FOX (720p) 7-2 CW (720p) 12-3 Ion (480i) 7-3 Circle (720p) 12-4 24/7 Local Weather (480i) 12-5 Oxygen (480i)

KEYC Circle will continue to be the home of Maverick home men’s hockey games and some select away games. KEYC Circle will now be easier to pick-up with an antenna in the Mankato area as KMNF is broadcast both from our tower near Lewisville as well as a translator K33MW located at our studio in North Mankato.

Ion broadcasts a mix of favorite and recent dramas, such as the NCIS and Chicago franchises, Law and Order SVU, Blue Bloods and more. Oxygen broadcasts true crime dramas. Our 24/7 weather channel offers a mix of current weather information, including weather maps and the latest forecast from the KEYC weather center.

KEYC-TV and KMNF-LD are owned by Gray Media Group, the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.

