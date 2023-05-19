Your Photos
KEYC, KMNF to debut new, expanded over-the-air channel line-up

Starting June 1, 2023, KEYC-TV and KMNF-LD will have a new over-the-air channel line-up
By Mitch Keegan
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting June 1, 2023, KEYC-TV and KMNF-LD will have a new and expanded over-the-air channel line-up.

In addition to our existing offerings of CBS, FOX and NBC, we’re excited to be able to offer a 24/7 local weather channel, the Ion network and Oxygen.

Starting June 1, our new channel line-up will be as follows. Some viewers may need to re-scan their tv’s with an over-the-air antenna.

KEYC-TV Channel 12KMNF-LD Channel 7/K33MW-D Channel 33
12-1 CBS (1080i)7-1 NBC (1080i)
12-2 FOX (720p)7-2 CW (720p)
12-3 Ion (480i)7-3 Circle (720p)
12-4 24/7 Local Weather (480i)
12-5 Oxygen (480i)

KEYC Circle will continue to be the home of Maverick home men’s hockey games and some select away games. KEYC Circle will now be easier to pick-up with an antenna in the Mankato area as KMNF is broadcast both from our tower near Lewisville as well as a translator K33MW located at our studio in North Mankato.

Ion broadcasts a mix of favorite and recent dramas, such as the NCIS and Chicago franchises, Law and Order SVU, Blue Bloods and more.  Oxygen broadcasts true crime dramas.  Our 24/7 weather channel offers a mix of current weather information, including weather maps and the latest forecast from the KEYC weather center.

KEYC-TV and KMNF-LD are owned by Gray Media Group, the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

