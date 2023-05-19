Your Photos
Living Earth Center open house this weekend

The Living Earth Center is inviting everyone to come out for a free family fun day as they have their open house for the community farm.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The event will be on Saturday May 20 from 1-4pm. Activities include games, crafts, and flower planting. The non-profit organization hosts this event at the beginning of the season every year so people can come out to see the space where they grow food for the community. There are also volunteer opportunities for people who want to get involved beyond the open house.

For more information, feel free to visit their website at https://www.livingearthcentermn.org/

