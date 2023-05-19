Madson achieves 550th win, credits current and former players for his success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -While the top ranked, Mankato East softball team has high expectations this season, the group also helped head coach Joe Madson reach a big milestone.

Madson, won his 550th game in the dugout last week in the Cougars win.

The victory puts Madson sixth all time in Minnesota history but all of the success doesn’t come without some talented players on the field executing all the signals and perfecting the skippers gameplan.

“It means I’ve coached a lot of years but the best thing about it is that I’ve coached a lot of good kids,” Madson said. “We’ve had so many good players come through this program, it’s ridiculous. You know kids that have played at the next level, kids that haven’t that have been good players. There’s just so many good kids. We’ve had great student athletes for many years and that’s what it takes.”

The win is just one highlight of the year for this group. The Cougars are the top team in the state at class 3A and Madson is hoping this is the year East not only qualifies for state but brings home a state title.

