Mankato Dunkin’ hosts ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There was a police presence today at Mankato’s Dunkin’ locations but all for a good cause.

Officers from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Police and Fire held a “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser to raise money for Minnesota’s Special Olympics

Visitors received a free donut for donating. If they donated $10 or more they received a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The donations went towards helping over 8,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state.

“We partnered with the Special Olympics of Minnesota to raise funds for the Special Olympics,” explained Blue Earth County Deputy Sheriff, Jeremy Brennan. “[We did it] to raise money so athletes can participate in the event for little or cost.”

The donation drive kicked off at 6 a.m., this morning, and ran until 11 a.m.

