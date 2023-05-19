Your Photos
Mankato Dunkin’ locations hosting ‘Cop on a Rooftop’

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's office, Mankato Police and Fire will hold a “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser, raising money for MN’s Special Olympics.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be police presence today at Mankato’s Dunkin’ locations but all for a good cause.

Officers from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Police and Fire will be holding a “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser to raise money for Minnesota’s Special Olympics.

Visitors will receive a free donut for donating...and If you donate 10 dollars or more you will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The donations will go towards helping over 8,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state.

The donation drive kicks off at 6 a.m., this morning, and runs until 11 a.m.

