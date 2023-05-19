Your Photos
Maverick Insider: Future MSU women’s soccer stars hit the pitch for Mankato United

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The next wave of Minnesota State women’s soccer talent is ready to hit the field, but first Mavericks commits like Ella Huettl will take the field in the Women’s Premier Soccer League for Mankato United.

Huettl joined the program to talk about what the summer season will mean as she transitions to the collegiate game.

