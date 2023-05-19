New grant funds on-the-job training for Minnesota businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good news for employees working in high demand industries! A new grant will fund on-the-job training for 59 businesses in Minnesota allowing great impact for education and the economy.

BAUER “First of all, we’d like to go ahead and start off by you know, thanking the state of Minnesota here for its continued commitment to work force development. And then we’d also like to go ahead and thank South Central College for partnering with us to go ahead and help train and educate our Workforce here at the Mankato Clinic as you know, you know us here in healthcare, you know, we’re experiencing a little bit of a shortage here in healthcare workers here and pipeline Grant has been a real good win-win here for you know, not only our employees but you know also here for us at the clinic there also too.”

This new grant will support local businesses, allowing them to keep employees with the new benefits given by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.

HAUGEN " And so this was a way for us as a local business to recruit and retain employees and offer it to them.”

Saint Peter Family Dental Center orthodontist says it’s important is for future employees to have access to this opportunity to ensure high quality dental care.

HAUGEN “So this will allow us to help a new employee and retain a new employee that is currently in school and give her some help with tuition. And so that aligns with our values of making sure that we’re taking the best care of our patients because if we don’t have dental hygienists, it’s tough for us to see patients in that six-month time interval and right now we’re booking out a little further.”

Local companies say they’re thankful for this new grant because it supports economic growth and provides career growth for employees who want to continue their education.

