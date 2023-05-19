Your Photos
Norseland celebrates 75 years

Tomorrow is the 75th anniversary celebration of the Norseland Scout Camp.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the 75th anniversary celebration of the Norseland Scout Camp.

Whether it is a disaster or an accident, The Norseland Scout Camp leaders are committed to being prepared and confident. There will be several national organizations coming to volunteer for this event such as the American Red Cross, the Minnesota Wisconsin canine search and rescue, and the Civil Air Patrol. They will be there to help the scouts learn and practice important life skills like CPR and wilderness survival skills.

