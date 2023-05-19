Your Photos
A reminder to protect yourself from skin cancer

With Summer around the corner, the Mayo Clinic is reminding people to protect their skin from harmful radiation.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the time they reach the age of 70...

Over-exposure to the sun’s rays can severely damage skin and even lead to skin cancer, which the Mayo Clinic says is the most common form of cancer. Mayo says that protecting yourself from harmful radiation is as simple as wearing sunscreen and avoiding sunburns. The clinic also recommends staying away from tanning beds to best protect yourself from radiation.

