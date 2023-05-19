Your Photos
Scam calls demand immediate payments in Waseca

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Police say they’re now investigating a string of fake calls impersonating one of their officers.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scammers are targeting Waseca residents.

City officials say they are now aware of multiple cases of utility customers receiving phone calls from scammers demanding immediate payments.

The scammers would then threaten to shut off the customer’s utilities if payments were not made.

Waseca Utilities does not disconnect utility service without notifying customers in writing by mail.

Legitimate disconnect notices for past due utility bills were mailed on May 4th.

