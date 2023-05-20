Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 93 between Hwy. 169 and LeSueur to reopen following flooding

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will open Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will open Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20.(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will open Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The highway had been closed since May 16 due to flooding on the Minnesota River.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so. Highways and bridges impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.

Highways that remain closed:

  • Highway 19 east of Henderson (closed May 14)
  • Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed May 14)

Highways open:

  • Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur (closed May 16 – open May 20)
  • Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter (closed May 17 – open May 19)
  • Highway 68 south of Courtland (closed and reopened May 14 due to a mudslide)

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
The Mankato East softball team plays Mankato West on May 19, 2023.
No. 1 Mankato East storms past No. 3 West for Big 9 title
The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights softball team plays New Ulm Cathedral at Caswell...
#8 LCWM falls to Cathedral in low scoring affair