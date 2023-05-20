Your Photos
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota will become the 23rd state in the country to legalize adult-use cannabis following the passage early Saturday morning. The legalization passed in a 34-32 vote.

The bill paves the way for the creation of a regulated cannabis market and includes the automatic expungement of the criminal records for Minnesotans with low-level cannabis convictions in their past.

The bill set up regulatory framework for the sale and use of cannabis. In its current version it would permit a person age 21 or older to:

  • Possess up to two ounces of cannabis flower in a public place or two pounds in a person’s residence.
  • Possess or transport no more than eight grams of adult-use cannabis concentrate.
  • Possess or transport edible products infused with up to 800 milligrams of THC.
  • Give away cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in an amount that is legal for a person to possess in public.
  • Use cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in private areas.
  • Cultivate up to eight cannabis plants, of which four or fewer may be mature, flowering plants.

“Today is a historic step for Minnesota, as we put an end to the failed prohibition on cannabis, and deliver legal justice reform and racial equity in a bill that will help tens of thousands of people by expunging their records.”

Senator Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester), co-author on HF 100

The legislation now moves to Governor Walz, who has signaled he will sign it into law.

