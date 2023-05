MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 1 Mankato East softball team (16-2) defeated No. 3 Mankato West (15-4) 4-2 to claim the Big 9 Conference title on Friday.

The Cougars were led to victory by a complete game and RBI from sophomore pitcher Kylinn Stangl, while Peyton Stevermer added insurance with a solo home run.

The Mankato East softball team defeats Mankato West at home. (KEYC)

