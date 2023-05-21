21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji

West Lake Okoboji, Iowa (KTIV) A 21-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa man drowned Saturday afternoon in Millers Bay at West Lake Okoboji, according to a press release posted on Facebook from the Arnold’s Park/Okoboji Dive Team.

Alexander Glover who was in the Lakes area on vacation had jumped off the boat to swim, according to the release. The boat started to drift away from him and he attempted to swim back to the boat before becoming fatigued and slipping under the surface of the water. Family members attempted to throw him a rope but he was unable to get to it.

A kayaker in the area, Charles Anderegg, was able to dive down from his kayak and get Glover to the surface. Family members immediately started resuscitation efforts by providing CPR. The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue Team arrived in the lakes area fire boat and transported the victim to shore. Members of the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Rescue, Milford Rescue, and Lakes Regional Healthcare continued resuscitation efforts and transferred him to Lakes Regional Healthcare Emergency Room where efforts to resuscitate him were ultimately unsuccessful.

Agencies assisting with the call include the Dickinson County Sherriff’s Office and Communication Center, Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue and Dive Team, Milford Fire and Rescue, and Iowa DNR Lake Patrol.

