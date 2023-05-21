Beautiful weekend weather, 80s on the way!

Pleasant conditions from sunshine and temperatures will stick around through the weekend with more sunshine and 80s on the way for next week!

Tonight will remain on the clear side following a pleasant and sunny afternoon. Winds will be light up to 10 mph with clear skies overnight and temperatures dipping into the upper-40s and low-50s.

Sunday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-70s across the area with winds up to 10 mph. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue with sunshine and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s. Winds will reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain quiet and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will continue with sunshine across the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s across the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area as winds increase up to 20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy through the evening and late night hours. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. As skies become partly cloudy through the evening hours, late night showers and thunderstorms are possible as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few thunderstorms possible. The day will not be a total wash as thunderstorms will be spotty and not throughout the entire day. Temperatures will remain pleasant in the low-80s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Saturday night will remain partly cloudy with a chance for a couple thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip in the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with partly cloudy skies and a stray thunderstorm or two possible. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will remain partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm or two possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Memorial Day (Monday) will remain partly cloudy and pleasant. We may have a stray shower or thunderstorm possible as temperatures remain pleasant in the low-80s across the area. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will continue with partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain partly cloudy and slightly cooler as temperatures hover in the upper-70s across the area. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.