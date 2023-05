MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Loyola Crusaders baseball team defeated St. James Area 14-8 at ISG Field Saturday evening.

The Crusaders will play Mountain Lake Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

