MSU takes down another nationally-ranked team to advance to NCAA regional championship

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball team caught fire in the second round of the NCAA DII Central Regional Baseball Tournament, defeating No. 10 Missouri Southern 13-2 on Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.

The Mavericks’ junior right fielder Jackson Hauge set a new single-season record in the victory after pushing his runs batted in total to 75. Hauge went 4-for-5 from the plate with two runs and six RBI.

The regional championship gets underway Sunday at noon. MSU still awaits its opponent.

