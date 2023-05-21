Our pleasant weekend continues...

This weekend, we are definitely making up for the cold, wet weather we had last weekend. Sunday will be sunny with just a light breeze and high temps in the 70s. This sunny, pleasant trend will continue through much of next week, with highs climbing into the 80s for much of the upcoming week. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances do increase a bit by late week, but it’s still way too early to get specific about timing or rain amounts. As of now, it doesn’t look like it will be anything significant. That’s good news, because the last thing our area needs right now is more rain.

