Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Our pleasant weekend continues...

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This weekend, we are definitely making up for the cold, wet weather we had last weekend. Sunday will be sunny with just a light breeze and high temps in the 70s. This sunny, pleasant trend will continue through much of next week, with highs climbing into the 80s for much of the upcoming week. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances do increase a bit by late week, but it’s still way too early to get specific about timing or rain amounts. As of now, it doesn’t look like it will be anything significant. That’s good news, because the last thing our area needs right now is more rain.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Saturday night forecast
Beautiful weekend weather, 80s on the way!
KEYC Weather
A delightfully pleasant weekend ahead
KEYC News Now Forecast 5-20-2023
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast