Barney’s Drive-In has new owners

A Waseca family takes over Barney’s Drive-in.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca family takes over Barney’s Drive-in.

”We saw a Facebook ad And we took a chance and called and a couple weeks later,” said Joe Veroeven, owner of Barney’s Drive-in. “We’re buying a restaurant.”

Barney’s Drive in, a Waseca staple, has a new owner.

A Waseca family, Joe and Audra Veroeven, are now taking over the Drive In.

“It’s good to be part of something that’s local and iconic that everybody knows,” added Audra Veroeven.

Along old highway 14, Barneys has been in Waseca for over 80 years.

When KEYC talked to the former owner, Troy Bendt, he hoped for that legacy to continue.

Which is the goal for the new owners.

“Just to keep going we’re gonna start with keeping going,” said Audra, “We’re not going to change any of the menu. We’re going to keep it all the same. We’re just trying to make it better and better.”

The new owners strive for an even more local feel.

“Back to more of your traditional hamburgers,” Everything is, you know, locally sourced. Your hot dogs and your corn dogs are all state fair. So we’re really trying to make sure that you know, it is more of a you know, your grandparents type of burger or not.”

The Drive-in will remain open until October 1st.

