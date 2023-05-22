Your Photos
‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says

Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.(Source: CNN, Frontier Airlines)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER (CNN) - An airline passenger was arrested after she allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone.

The incident happened Sunday in Denver as the Frontier Airlines flight was getting ready to leave. The airline said a female passenger was asked to get off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.

The woman allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted out, according to the airline.

Denver law enforcement arrested the passenger. Police told CNN she was cited for assault.

Tracking data indicates the flight left nearly four hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

