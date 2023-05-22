Da Vinci Glow visible this week with pleasant conditions

The Da Vinci Glow, or “Earthshine” will be visible Monday through Wednesday evening with pleasant conditions expected throughout the week.

With clear skies expected over the next several days, a phenomenon called the Da Vinci Glow, also known as Earthshine, will be visible Monday evening through Wednesday evening. The Da Vinci Glow is named after Da Vinci himself after he proposed a theory explaining why the moon’s surface glows after a lunar nightfall. His theory was actually correct and proves that “earthshine” makes the entire surface of the moon (known as the lunar disk) visible when there is just a fraction of the moon lit up by the sun. The best viewing opportunity to see this phenomenon is around sunset when the crescent moon is just above the horizon. Earthshine refers to the light emitted from the Earth after the sunsets, which is why just after sunset is the best time to view this phenomenon. The light source from the Earth can be up to 50 times brighter than that of a full moon and makes an eerie glow possible.

This week will be quiet with pleasant conditions throughout the week. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s across the area throughout the week with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day hours and mostly clear skies expected throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be rather light ranging between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times.

Things will start to change throughout Memorial Day Weekend as partly cloudy skies move into the area by Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will then stick around throughout the weekend and into next week. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday, but will not be a full day of rain. Temperatures will remain pleasant with mid to upper-70s and low-80s sticking around the area. Winds will be slightly breezy through the weekend and into next week, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times. We may see a stray shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

