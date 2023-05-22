Your Photos
Faribault man arrested for dealing pills containing Fentanyl

M30 Pills
M30 Pills(DEA | MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RFARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – Over the past two months, agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF) have conducted a narcotics investigation involving the sales of counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing Fentanyl, commonly referred to as M30 Pills.

According to CRDVOTF, 35-year-old Jerrell Skelton of Faribault was observed meeting with people for short durations where it appeared Skelton was selling controlled substances.

Agents obtained controlled substance related search warrants for his person, vehicle and residence located at 610 8th Street NW in Faribault.

On Friday, May 19, agents saw Skelton in his vehicle when he parked in the Burger King parking lot. As agents executed the search warrant, Skelton exited his vehicle and attempted to flee towards a wooded area.

Agents were able to apprehend and detain Skelton without incident as he did not initially comply. Agents located a plastic bag containing 26 suspected M30 Fentanyl Pills in Skelton’s hand.

After Skelton was arrested, agents executed a search warrant at his residence and located an additional 378 M30 Pills and approximately 4 grams of cocaine.

When sold individually, M30 Fentanyl Pills are typically sold for around $15-20 a piece, according to CRDVOTF. The street value of M30 Pills seized is approximately $6,000-8,000.

Skelton was charged by Rice County Attorney’s Office for multiple controlled substance related felonies. This is also the third time he has been arrested for possession with intent to distribute M30 Fentanyl Pills in the past six months.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

