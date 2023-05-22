Highway 19 east of Henderson, Highway 93 south of Henderson to re-open

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will open Highway 93 south of Henderson and Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 at 4:30 p.m. today, May 22. The highways have been closed since May 14 due to flooding.

Motorists should travel with caution on westbound Highway 19 east of Henderson due to a shoulder closure.

MnDOT is temporarily restricting Highway 19 from Henderson to Highway 169 to a 7-ton weight limit effective immediately. The road subsurface is saturated, making the highway more susceptible to damage from heavy loads. Motorists should monitor 511mn.org for updates.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.