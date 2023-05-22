Your Photos
Highway 19 east of Henderson, Highway 93 south of Henderson to re-open

The highway was reopened Saturday, June 1
By Mitch Keegan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will open Highway 93 south of Henderson and Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 at 4:30 p.m. today, May 22. The highways have been closed since May 14 due to flooding.

Motorists should travel with caution on westbound Highway 19 east of Henderson due to a shoulder closure.

MnDOT is temporarily restricting Highway 19 from Henderson to Highway 169 to a 7-ton weight limit effective immediately. The road subsurface is saturated, making the highway more susceptible to damage from heavy loads. Motorists should monitor 511mn.org for updates.

