Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

