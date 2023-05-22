Roll with the blades for good health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a fun, heart-healthy cardio workout that targets both upper and lower body muscles and can be done outdoors, consider strapping on a pair of skates.

Similar to other forms of aerobic exercise, rollerblading engages the abdominal muscles, along with the lower body muscles, including muscles of the calves, quads, hamstrings and glutes. Rollerblading also improves balance because you’re reducing the surface area of contact from the feet to the ground. And one more benefit: Rollerblading can be good for your heart

The American Heart Association lists skating as a heart-healthy activity...and one local place here for all your rollerskating needs joins us now, with Play it Again sports!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.