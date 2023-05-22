Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Roll with the blades for good health

If you’re looking for a fun, heart-healthy cardio workout that targets both upper and lower body muscles and can be done outdoors, consider strapping on a pair
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a fun, heart-healthy cardio workout that targets both upper and lower body muscles and can be done outdoors, consider strapping on a pair of skates.

Similar to other forms of aerobic exercise, rollerblading engages the abdominal muscles, along with the lower body muscles, including muscles of the calves, quads, hamstrings and glutes. Rollerblading also improves balance because you’re reducing the surface area of contact from the feet to the ground. And one more benefit: Rollerblading can be good for your heart

The American Heart Association lists skating as a heart-healthy activity...and one local place here for all your rollerskating needs joins us now, with Play it Again sports!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Connie Robinson with 5C’s Preschool joins us with some creative ways to use nature as a...
Ways to get your kids excited about nature
General Manager Tyler Kuch joins Kelsey and Rob to talk a bit about what’s to come this...
What to expect from the Moondogs this season
Lisa and Kelsey take us inside this hub of locally made creations in downtown Cleveland.
The She Shed: Creations not just for she
People in a central Iowa community are coming together to get Iowa's first Safe Haven Baby Box.
Central Iowa community to get Iowa’s first Safe Haven Baby Box