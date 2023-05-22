The She Shed: Creations not just for she

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re always looking for some new trinkets to add to your home, here’s a place you might want to check out. It’s called the She Shed, but don’t let the name fool you. As you’ll find out, men are allowed inside.

Lisa and Kelsey take us inside this hub of locally made creations in downtown Cleveland. You can find the She Shed at 303 Broadway Street in Cleveland. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.