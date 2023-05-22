Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Spring Lake Park Swim Facility prepares to open for the season

Preparations are almost complete for North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Swim Facility to open up for the year.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Preparations are almost complete for North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Swim Facility to open up for the year.

Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the day that many area pools and water parks open for the year, and North Mankato says that they expect a big weekend for the facility.

The city says that the cool temperatures that were seen last weekend threw a small wrench in the preparations, but also say that they expect everything to go swimmingly on opening weekend. The city also says that preparation for opening weekend is important both for them and for residents hoping to use the facility.

”We’re trying to get our lifeguards and our staff prepped and ready to serve our customers, and we’re hoping that our customers are purchasing their memberships, maybe taking a peek at our website, looking at our rules, knowing kind of what our expectations are of our customers at the facility just to make it a fun safe environment for everyone,” said aquatics director, Sandra Bromley.

Spring Lake Park will open for the season at noon this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

A Waseca family takes over Barney’s Drive-in.
Barney’s Drive-In has new owners
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday 6pm Weathercast
Construction is springing to life on the Sherco Solar project near Becker, which will soon...
Xcel Energy plans to nearly triple the amount of solar on its system by 2028
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for southern Minnesota,...
Air quality alert issued due to ozone for Tuesday for southern Minnesota