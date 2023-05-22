Spring Lake Park Swim Facility prepares to open for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Preparations are almost complete for North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Swim Facility to open up for the year.

Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the day that many area pools and water parks open for the year, and North Mankato says that they expect a big weekend for the facility.

The city says that the cool temperatures that were seen last weekend threw a small wrench in the preparations, but also say that they expect everything to go swimmingly on opening weekend. The city also says that preparation for opening weekend is important both for them and for residents hoping to use the facility.

”We’re trying to get our lifeguards and our staff prepped and ready to serve our customers, and we’re hoping that our customers are purchasing their memberships, maybe taking a peek at our website, looking at our rules, knowing kind of what our expectations are of our customers at the facility just to make it a fun safe environment for everyone,” said aquatics director, Sandra Bromley.

Spring Lake Park will open for the season at noon this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.