Sunshine, mild temps all week

Sunny, mild weather will continue through much of the upcoming week. Although Canadian wildfire smoke will, once again, contribute to increased haze, it is expected to remain at higher altitudes, away from the surface. High temps will generally be in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the week. However, Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly cooler due to the passage of a cold front. The weekend is looking good with just a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by daybreak. Tuesday will be mostly sunny but hazy, with high temps in the low 80s.

A weak cold front will move across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing a very slight chance of isolated showers, followed by slightly cooler highs in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance of showers with this front will be across central and northern Minnesota, but we could see an isolated sprinkle or two sneak down to or even a little south of US Highway 212.

Sunny, mild weather will continue into the upcoming weekend with just a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday into Sunday night. A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible into early next week. It’s still too early to get specific with timing or rainfall amounts, but as of right now, it doesn’t look like anything significant.

