Waseca County 4-H holds fundraiser garage sale

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring cleaning can lead to spring garage sales, but some sales are bigger than others.

This weekend was Waseca’s city-wide garage sale, and the Waseca County 4-H took the opportunity to do some fundraising.

Three days and hundreds of visitors later, the organization marks the effort up as a success, one led by the county’s 4-Hers themselves, who say that the weekend provided a major opportunity to support an effort that means so much to them.

“It kind of lets them do their own thing so we have like arts and crafts and all these different things that they can do,” explained Angel Myers, a 4-H participant. “But it allows them to kind of, make friends but at the same time show off what they like doing.”

The fundraiser came at a busy time of year for 4-H programs, as many are preparing for the busy summer fair season.

4-H allows participants to show off their hobbies and skills and be graded throughout the fair system.

Participants say that the freedom to grow and improve on what they enjoy is a strength of the 4-H process.

“A lot of people think that 4-H is just livestock,” said 4-H participant Avary Hopper. “But of course it’s static projects with, you know, child development, photography, woodworking -- all things like that.”

Waseca’s 4-H-ers will have plenty of opportunity to show off their accomplishments when the Waseca County Fair kicks off on July 12.

