Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Waseca County 4-H holds fundraiser garage sale

This weekend was Waseca’s city-wide garage sale, and the Waseca County 4-H took the opportunity to do some fundraising.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring cleaning can lead to spring garage sales, but some sales are bigger than others.

This weekend was Waseca’s city-wide garage sale, and the Waseca County 4-H took the opportunity to do some fundraising.

Three days and hundreds of visitors later, the organization marks the effort up as a success, one led by the county’s 4-Hers themselves, who say that the weekend provided a major opportunity to support an effort that means so much to them.

“It kind of lets them do their own thing so we have like arts and crafts and all these different things that they can do,” explained Angel Myers, a 4-H participant. “But it allows them to kind of, make friends but at the same time show off what they like doing.”

The fundraiser came at a busy time of year for 4-H programs, as many are preparing for the busy summer fair season.

4-H allows participants to show off their hobbies and skills and be graded throughout the fair system.

Participants say that the freedom to grow and improve on what they enjoy is a strength of the 4-H process.

“A lot of people think that 4-H is just livestock,” said 4-H participant Avary Hopper. “But of course it’s static projects with, you know, child development, photography, woodworking -- all things like that.”

Waseca’s 4-H-ers will have plenty of opportunity to show off their accomplishments when the Waseca County Fair kicks off on July 12.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

The Da Vinci Glow will be visible through the first half of the week with pleasant conditions...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-22-2023
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
4-H holds fundraiser garage sale
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Sunday 10pm Weathercast