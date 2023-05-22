Ways to get your kids excited about nature

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the screens we have around us, it might be harder to get your child to get outdoors. In fact, studyfinds.org finds that more than half of American parents believe their kids aren’t spending enough time playing outside.

A survey of 5,000 parents of children between five and 13 finds that 57 percent worry their kids aren’t as excited about playing outside as they were when they were young. In fact, parents have to tell their kids to play outside an average of four times a week...and we know there are so many benefits to playing outdoors...including an opportunity to learn. Connie Robinson with 5C’s Preschool joins us with some creative ways to use nature as a learning tool.

