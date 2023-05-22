Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ways to get your kids excited about nature

Connie Robinson with 5C’s Preschool joins us with some creative ways to use nature as a learning tool.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the screens we have around us, it might be harder to get your child to get outdoors. In fact, studyfinds.org finds that more than half of American parents believe their kids aren’t spending enough time playing outside.

A survey of 5,000 parents of children between five and 13 finds that 57 percent worry their kids aren’t as excited about playing outside as they were when they were young. In fact, parents have to tell their kids to play outside an average of four times a week...and we know there are so many benefits to playing outdoors...including an opportunity to learn. Connie Robinson with 5C’s Preschool joins us with some creative ways to use nature as a learning tool.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

If you’re looking for a fun, heart-healthy cardio workout that targets both upper and lower...
Roll with the blades for good health
General Manager Tyler Kuch joins Kelsey and Rob to talk a bit about what’s to come this...
What to expect from the Moondogs this season
Lisa and Kelsey take us inside this hub of locally made creations in downtown Cleveland.
The She Shed: Creations not just for she
People in a central Iowa community are coming together to get Iowa's first Safe Haven Baby Box.
Central Iowa community to get Iowa’s first Safe Haven Baby Box