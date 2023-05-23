Your Photos
Air quality alert reaches orange category

By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An air quality alert has been issued for the Southern Minnesota Area.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. The alert remains in effect until 8 p.m.

The air quality is expected to reach the orange category, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Overall air quality can have a significant impact on the general health and well being of the population but especially for those who have underlying lung conditions such as asthma, emphysema COPD, the air quality can make a significant difference for them, especially,” said Dr. Vasan Ramanuja.

Other people whose health is affected by the unhealthy air quality are children and teenagers and people of all ages engaged in extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

