Dotson not going anywhere under new ownership

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dotson Iron Castings in Mankato is under new ownership, but stresses that they’re not going anywhere.

Operating in Mankato for nearly 150 years, Dotson announced that they have agreed to a sale with MacLean Power, which has purchased many of Dotson’s products over the years.

Dotson says that they’ve been fielding offers for the past five years, and decided that MacLean would be the best option for an ownership that would keep the Mankato staple thriving inside the community.

”There were other options where people would come in and buy the company and really almost strip down everything out of it and immediately try to sell it again. All of those were rejected,” said Denny Dotson.

Dotson Iron Castings produces more than 120 tons of ductile iron each day.

