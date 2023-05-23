Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dotson not going anywhere under new ownership

Dotson Iron Castings in Mankato is under new ownership, but stresses that they’re not going anywhere.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dotson Iron Castings in Mankato is under new ownership, but stresses that they’re not going anywhere.

Operating in Mankato for nearly 150 years, Dotson announced that they have agreed to a sale with MacLean Power, which has purchased many of Dotson’s products over the years.

Dotson says that they’ve been fielding offers for the past five years, and decided that MacLean would be the best option for an ownership that would keep the Mankato staple thriving inside the community.

”There were other options where people would come in and buy the company and really almost strip down everything out of it and immediately try to sell it again. All of those were rejected,” said Denny Dotson.

Dotson Iron Castings produces more than 120 tons of ductile iron each day.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

A local butcher shop had to surround their property with sandbags to avoid flooding.
New Richland flooding cleanup continues
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low...
Air quality alert reaches orange category
After months of negotiation and stalemate, Minnesota’s bonding bill has finally passed through...
State bonding bill’s local impact
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather