Greater Mankato Growth announces debut of new, ‘comprehensive’ website

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. announced the official launch of its new website.

The “comprehensive” new site was built with members, stakeholders, residents and visitors of the Greater Mankato region in mind.

This site will also provide new ways for unique visitors and tourists to acquire knowledge on the destination.

Created with the user experience in mind, the new website was created to provide information that’s more specific to each user, while providing easy access to additional content that could also be of interest to users.

Some highlights of the new Greater Mankato site include:

• Stay and Enjoy – Features destination attractions and assets for visitors and residents, highlighting information about food and dining, outdoor adventure, arts & culture, nightlife & entertainment, shopping, accommodations, events and more.

• Living Here – Information on relocation, education, communities, a job board feature, various categories of listings including housing, childcare, medical providers and more.

• Invest & Grow – Businesses, investors and entrepreneurs can learn more about the makeup of our region, get connected to resources that can help with expanding their business, site-selection and understanding geographic location opportunities, and advocacy information that can impact their business at the local, state and federal level.

• Membership Resources – Information about programs and events as well as many benefits available to Greater Mankato Growth members.

