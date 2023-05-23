Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Missing Forest Lake teen: Desiray Kappes

The Forest Lake Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Desiray...
The Forest Lake Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Desiray Kappes, age 14.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Forest Lake Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Desiray Kappes, age 14. She was seen leaving her residence on a bike May 19 around 8:30 A.M. It is unknown what her destination was at the time.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Desiray Kappes, age 14, please call 911 or the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

The death sentence for a Minnesota man who killed a North Dakota college student 20 years ago...
Death sentence reduced to life in prison for man who killed North Dakota student
In Blue Earth County, there have been multiple cases of internet-related fraud over the past...
Internet scam causes victim to lose over $200,000
Beginning at 6 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, a portion of Park Lane (between Sibley Parkway and...
Portion of Park Lane temporarily closure rescheduled
The “comprehensive” new site was built with members, stakeholders, residents and visitors of...
Greater Mankato Growth announces debut of new, ‘comprehensive’ website