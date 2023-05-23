Missing Forest Lake teen: Desiray Kappes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Forest Lake Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Desiray Kappes, age 14. She was seen leaving her residence on a bike May 19 around 8:30 A.M. It is unknown what her destination was at the time.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Desiray Kappes, age 14, please call 911 or the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381.

