Portion of Park Lane temporarily closed Wednesday

Beginning at 6 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, a portion of Park Lane (between Sibley Parkway and...
By Ali Reed
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Park Lane (between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue) will be temporarily closed so bridge maintenance can be done, beginning at 6 a.m., Wednesday, May 24.

View map of a detour route available off of Riverfront Drive. Signage will be in place. The road is expected to reopen Thursday, May 25 (weather permitting).

Stay informed about road closures. For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

