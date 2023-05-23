Your Photos
Residents of New Richland voiced concerns at city council

Some Residents of New Richland aired their concerns at tonight’s city council meeting.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of residents of New Richland aired their concerns at tonight’s city council meeting after recent flooding in their basements.

12 days ago the city of New Richland declared a local state of Emergency due to more than five inches of rain that hit the town in a short amount of time.

According to residents, the flooding caused several homes to have basements that were flooded.

Some have sewage leakage.

“The first flood, and again, that one I probably had about 12 inches of sewer floating around in my basement and we had to take out Walls Flooring. You know, you lose furniture, you lose appliances. It’s just really disheartening,” said Kerri Dziubak.

Some residents tell us this isn’t the first time they are dealing with this problem. In response, the city says it has been conducting a study for several years on its wastewater system.

