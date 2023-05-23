Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

We have a lot of sunshine and a lot of 70s and 80s on the 10 Day Forecast. Dry, mild weather will continue through the rest of this week, the weekend, and beyond. We do have a cold front that will slip across the region late tonight into Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler highs in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. This front should also reduce the amount of Canadian wildfire smoke that has been making the sky hazy over the last several days. The weekend will be sunny and warm, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm, with high temps in the low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak.

A cold front will move from north to south across our region late tonight into Wednesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. This front could produce a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across central and northern Minnesota, but southern Minnesota and northern Iowa should stay dry. The center of the cool air mass behind the cold front will be to our east, causing slightly cooler temperatures in that direction. On Wednesday and Thursday, highs in the Owatonna and Waseca area will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s, while Marshall and Worthington will likely climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As I mentioned earlier, the front will clear out some of the haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke, but it won’t get rid of it all. Fortunately, we are not expecting much smoke to make it to the surface like it did last week.

After Thursday, temperatures will quickly climb back into the 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We are watching the possibility of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Sunday, Sunday night into Monday. As of right now, the chance is there, but it’s very low. In fact, it is too low to warrant a thunderstorm icon on the 10 Day Forecast graphic we show on television. That could change, however. Stay with us; the weather team will be watching everything closely and will have updates along the way.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.