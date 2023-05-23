Wildfire smoke leads to decreased air quality Tuesday

Due to major fires in portions of Canada, wildfire smoke once again has made its way into our area. The wildfire smoke on Monday was mainly above our heads but today, is expected to sink closer to the surface which will cause decreased air quality by the afternoon hours as sunshine continues.

Today will be mostly sunny with hazy skies and some smoke making its way down to the surface. As smoke makes its way down to the surface, air quality will decrease from moderate, which only affects a very small amount of people, to unhealthy for some, which affects those with heart and/or lung disease, those with asthma, pregnant women, children, and elderly adults. These people should limit their time outside this afternoon as it could lead to some health concerns for them. Despite the smoke in the area, skies will be rather sunny with temperatures hovering in the low-80s and light winds up to 10 mph. Tonight will remain on the hazy side with clear skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-50s and low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain hazy with wildfire smoke in the area. Again, we may see some smoke linger at the surface leading to decreased air quality. Skies will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph and temperatures rise into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Wednesday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Thursday morning.

We may continue to see on and off hazy skies as wildfire smoke lingers in the area over the next several days. Even with the hazy conditions, sunshine will continue through the remainder of the week, upcoming weekend, and even into next week as skies range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy by next week. The good news is, rain chances have drastically diminished with only a stray shower or thunderstorm possible a time or two throughout Memorial Day Weekend and early next week. Other than that, we can expect quiet conditions with temperatures in the 70s through the upcoming weekend before ranging in the low to mid-80s throughout next week.

