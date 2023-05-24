Agencies kick off ‘100 Safest Days’ of summer ahead of holiday weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple state agencies want to make the next 100 days the safest on the road for Minnesotans.

Agencies such as the State Patrol, state Department of Public Safety and Department of Natural Resources are kicking off the ‘100 safest days’ of Summer today.

The upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer which means more activity at cabins and campgrounds.

While that is all harmless summertime fun, the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day has been known as the 100 deadliest days in Minnesota due to an increase in fatal car crashes.

Partnering agencies will be meeting today in Stillwater to discuss education and enforcement on both the roads and waters ahead of the Memorial weekend.

