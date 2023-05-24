MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An inmate from Hawaii died at the Waseca federal prison this morning.

According to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 36-year-old Starsha Silva was found unresponsive around 7:15 this morning. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Silva was serving a 14-year sentence on drug and weapons charges. The Waseca facility currently houses 800 female inmates.

