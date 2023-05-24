Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Inmate from Hawaii dies in Minnesota prison

An inmate from Hawaii died at the federal prison in Waseca, MN on Wednesday, May 24 after being...
An inmate from Hawaii died at the federal prison in Waseca, MN on Wednesday, May 24 after being found unresponsive. (FILE PHOTO)(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - An inmate from Hawaii died at the Waseca, Minnesota federal prison Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 36 year old Starsha Silva was found unresponsive around 7:15 Wednesday morning.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and she was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Silva had been sentenced to 14 years for Felon in Possession of 5-grams or more of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm, and Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. She had been in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Waseca since January 27, 2022.

FCI Waseca is a low security facility and currently houses 800 female offenders.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. It risked...
Target has been a leader in catering to LGBTQ+ shoppers – now it’s on the defensive
From the death penalty to gender identity to abortion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cemented...
What’s on DeSantis’ agenda? A look at the laws he passed as Florida governor, from abortion to guns
Two weeks ago, heavy rain overwhelmed New Richland's county ditches and storm drains, causing...
New Richland flood cleanup continues, residents look to the future
FILE - The program aims to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer break and is open...
MAPS free summer meal program returns