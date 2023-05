MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s a note for motorists this morning.

The northbound Highway 169 exit ramp to Lookout Drive in Mankato will be temporarily closed.

The closure will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to MnDOT, the closure is for a temporary patching operation.

MnDOT says more permanent repairs to the ramp will occur in early June.

