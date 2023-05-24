Your Photos
Maple River teacher wins final Golden Apple Award

We have a final Golden Apple Award recipient to celebrate for the school year: a Social Studies teacher from Maple River Schools in Mapleton.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We have a final Golden Apple Award recipient to celebrate for the school year: a Social Studies teacher from Maple River Schools in Mapleton.

Students say in his short years of teaching he is already making a difference.

Nolan Walters teaches social studies at Maple River Schools in Mapleton.

Walters also grew up in the area.

“For me being a teacher, being in the area has helped me just building relationships with students compared to an area where I don’t know anybody here. I recognize last names. I maybe even know some of their parents and so it I think it helps me kind of build those relationships and connect with the students better.”

Even though his teaching journey started recently, faculty and students say he is worth recognizing.

“It was pretty exciting. I mean, this is only my third years teaching so knowing that I still really knew this and learning a lot still trying to figure things out that I’m still getting recognition from my students that I’m doing a decent job.”

His classes are a mix of juniors and seniors, which Walters says drives him to include more real-world experiences.

“I try to treat them as adults and kind of give them hopefully some of an experience of how life is gonna be like in college. The pressure’s now on you guys. You guys need to start stepping up and take responsibility for your actions.”

Here students can be themselves. It’s a positive environment, even if they don’t always enjoy the subject.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

