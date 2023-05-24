MAPS free summer meal program returns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is once again offering Free Summer Meals Program to all children and teenagers 18 and under through the summer season.

The program aims to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer break and is open to all, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

From June 12-Aug. 18, children and teens can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at various locations across the city. Breakfast and will be served at:

Eagle Lake

Franklin

Hoover

Kennedy

Monroe

Rosa Parks

Washington Elementary schools

Prairie Winds Middle School

East and West High Schools.

Meals must be consumed at the school and pick-ups are not allowed.

