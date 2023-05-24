Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MAPS free summer meal program returns

The program aims to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer break and is open to all, regardless of their socioeconomic status.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is once again offering Free Summer Meals Program to all children and teenagers 18 and under through the summer season.

The program aims to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer break and is open to all, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

From June 12-Aug. 18, children and teens can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at various locations across the city. Breakfast and will be served at:

  • Eagle Lake
  • Franklin
  • Hoover
  • Kennedy
  • Monroe
  • Rosa Parks
  • Washington Elementary schools
  • Prairie Winds Middle School
  • East and West High Schools.

Meals must be consumed at the school and pick-ups are not allowed.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Multiple organizations came to assist with the event to teach the scouts valuable lessons that...
Norseland Scout Camp celebrates 75 years
Marzolf started his career at Bethany in the fall of 1984. He’s been the choir director, and...
BLC Choir Director retires after 39 years
Construction projects on Highways 169, 99 and 22 have caused an increase in traffic congestion...
St. Peter officials respond to uptick in detour traffic
FILE - Agencies such as the State Patrol, state Department of Public Safety and Department of...
Agencies kick off ‘100 Safest Days’ of summer ahead of holiday weekend