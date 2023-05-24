Missing: John Ellis, age 43

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating John Ellis, age 43. He left his residence and was seen walking through a yard near the 900 block of Trailview Street in Bovey, MN. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light colored pants.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of John Ellis, age 43, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

