Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Anderson aiming for more in quest for state title

The St. Peter boys tennis team plays a home match against Mount Westonka on Apr. 13, 2023.
The St. Peter boys tennis team plays a home match against Mount Westonka on Apr. 13, 2023.(KEYC)
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -Senior Marty Anderson is the team captain for the St. Peter Saints boys tennis team. Anderson also plays in the one singles. His success on the court comes from the hours he put in the offseason.

“I think I’ve worked really hard in the offseason,” Anderson said. “I practiced all winter and I just try to get better. I’ve been working on my mentality like I know that if I lose a point, I can come back and do better better next time.”

Anderson’s personality and leadership is one of a kind.

“He has a quiet demeanor to hi, but he leads by example on the court,” said head coach Aaron Rothenberger. “A lot of guys gravitate to how he acts and he’s an excellent example of a leader.”

“I’m just a leader by just showing people what I do, by leading by example,” Anderson said. “I think Anders Dixon, another captain, is more of the loud person who kind of gets to the team. I think we kind of complement each other.”

The Gustavus commit looks to make it to the state competition for the third straight year.

“I’m just super grateful because I’ve been working really hard and it pays off and it’s super fun,” says Anderson.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

The Mankato East baseball team battles New Prague at home on Apr. 27, 2023.
East reigns supreme over West in low scoring win
Cougars win 7-4.
East tops New Ulm in battle between two of the top teams in Minnesota
Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke Strand announced a new addition to the Maverick...
Ward joins Maverick hockey coaching staff
Mankato West talent Jalen Smith to play football in the Power Five at the University of...
Mankato West WR Jalen Smith makes commitment to play Power Five football