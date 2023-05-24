Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Anderson aiming for more in quest for state title

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -Senior Marty Anderson is the team captain for the St. Peter Saints boys tennis team. Anderson also plays in the one singles. His success on the court comes from the hours he put in the offseason.

“I think I’ve worked really hard in the offseason,” Anderson said. “I practiced all winter and I just try to get better. I’ve been working on my mentality like I know that if I lose a point, I can come back and do better better next time.”

Anderson’s personality and leadership is one of a kind.

“He has a quiet demeanor to hi, but he leads by example on the court,” said head coach Aaron Rothenberger. “A lot of guys gravitate to how he acts and he’s an excellent example of a leader.”

“I’m just a leader by just showing people what I do, by leading by example,” Anderson said. “I think Anders Dixon, another captain, is more of the loud person who kind of gets to the team. I think we kind of complement each other.”

The Gustavus commit looks to make it to the state competition for the third straight year.

“I’m just super grateful because I’ve been working really hard and it pays off and it’s super fun,” says Anderson.

