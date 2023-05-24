Your Photos
Salvation Army shelter implements summer hours, programs

On June 1, the Salvation Army shelter will offer more housing care management, collaboration with outside agencies and recreational therapy activities.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Salvation Army Day Shelter will be implementing new programs at the beginning of June.

On June 1, the Salvation Army shelter will offer more housing care management, collaboration with outside agencies and recreational therapy activities.

The Salvation Army will also put more focus on its street outreach program.

The organization says the shelter serves around 30-35 guests a day.

Shelter hours during the summer season is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

