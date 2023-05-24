St. Peter Aerospace Club celebrates end of year with rocket launch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two St. Peter students capped off the school year today with a rocket launch. Aaron Stuve reports on the background of the launch and what the students hope the future holds for aerospace in St. Peter.

”I believe that I can speak for the both of us here that this is going to be a memory etched for a lifetime.”

St. Peter High School celebrated the end of the school year Wednesday, and the day was capped off with the launch of something new.

The St. Peter Aerospace Club was founded back in November by two sophomores, Isam Ibrahim and Logan Pherson, who share a love for aviation and aerospace, and they hope that their successful launch will inspire others with a similar passion to get involved.

“We want to influence younger kids who are looking to enter aerospace as a field and inspire them to become like a pilot, an aerospace engineer, an aerospace technician and truly help them find their passion in life.”

Wednesday saw the first official launch of the club, as the pair launched an F-class rocket more than 2-thousand feet into the air, the largest launch possible without a permit.

The launch acted as the public debut of the club, which plans on expanding beyond rocketry into every aspect of aerospace.

“So today’s launch was just the beginning of it all. We hope to go bigger and better. So like Isam said, the sky is the limit for Aerospace Club.”

One small step for these students, one giant leap for the club.

