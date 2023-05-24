St. Peter officials respond to uptick in detour traffic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction projects on Highways 169, 99 and 22 have caused an increase in traffic congestion in St. Peter.

City officials say the projects have pushed local motorists on the South end of the city onto side streets not no

rmally traveled.

With quiet neighborhoods becoming detours for motorists trying to avoid the construction, St. Peter residents and officials are worried about the safety concerns, especially now that children are back to playing outside and an increase in biking activity.

Law enforcement will be providing extra patrol in areas seeing a high uptick in traffic and will be using a Police speed display trailer as a reminder to keep within speed limits.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.